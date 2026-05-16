Truth Always Prevails: Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Pens Boastful Note Amid Actor's Explosive Press Conference, Breakup With Keneeshaa

Ravi Mohan and Singer Keneeshaa Francis have been the centre of attention after the former divorced his wife Aarti Ravi in 2024 and quickly moved on in to his new relationship. While the divorce proceedings of the couple are still underway, both Ravi and Aarti have taken to social media to issue direct statements against each other and share their sides of the story. When they stopped the social medua attacks on court orders, Keneeshaa began targeting Aarti in her indirect digs. Keneeshaa and Ravi Mohan's public appearances and social media PDA furhter solidified empathy for Aarti.

As Aarti and Ravi's divorce took an ugly turn and the details became a part of public discourse, trolls called Keneeshaa a "home wrecker" and blamed her for the rocky marriage. Amid this, the singer, on May 15, took to her Instagram account to pen an explosive note hinting at ending her relationship with Ravi. A day later, Aarti has posted a seemingly victorious note on her Instagram account.

Aarti's victorious note

On May 16, a day after Keneeshaa's post, Aarti took to her Instagram account to share a brief statement. Comparing herself to a lioness, she wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails." While she did not mention Ravi or Keneeshaa in her note, social media users flooded her comment section to sympathise with her and extend their support to her.



Also Read: Keneeshaa Reacts To Trolls For Dating Ravi, Opens Up About Miscarriage

What did Keneeshaa say in her note?

A part of Keneeshaa's now viral posts read, "I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos (sic)."



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Keneeshaa Francis shared that she is quitting Instagram | Image: Instagram

She continued, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well. I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got you wanted (sic)."

Keneeshaa concluded her post by mentioning that she has left Chennai, music and Instagram, while also hinting at a split with Ravi Mohan. Despite the note, her profile still features the pictures and videos with Ravi. The actor, whose rumoured girlfriend and ex-wife have locked horns online, is yet to make a public statement.