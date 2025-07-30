Good News For War 2 Fans, Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Will Promote The Movie Together, But In This City: Report

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR's War 2 has been one of the most anticipated action-adventure films of the year. The makers dropped the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's directorial on Friday, July 25, and since then, fans have gone gaga all around. Recently, reports claimed that lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR might appear together in Vijayawada for promotions on August 10. However, a new report claims that no such event has been planned in the Andhra Pradesh city, but in Hyderabad.

Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR will promote War 2 together in Hyderabad: Reports

According to the reports by Bollywood Hungama, “A grand War 2 event will happen, just not in Vijayawada. The team is planning to host it in Hyderabad." The report further claims that a trade source close to publication suggested that "Jr NTR is a major star in Telugu cinema, and Hyderabad is its hub. The city’s administration and police are also well-prepared to manage large crowds gathered to see their favourite stars. Considering all these points, Hyderabad was chosen for the pre-release celebration. Dates and other details are still being finalised and will be announced once confirmed.”

A few days back, reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR would promote the film separately because their characters clash in the story. Onto this, Bollywood Hungama report mentioned that, “It actually makes more sense to have them appear together. War 2 is the biggest release of the year, and it’s a rare project where a Bollywood superstar and a Telugu superstar share equal importance. Seeing them on the same stage would only increase the excitement surrounding the film.” The official confirmation by the maker is yet avail, fans are expecting a huge surprise based on the reports. The buzz around Kiara Advani's appearance at the promotions is coming into question, especially after she embraced motherhood.

All about War 2