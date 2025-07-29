War 2: Will Telugu Viewers In The US Have To Pay 60% More Than Hindi Fans For The Hrithik-Jr. NTR Starrer? Reddit Post Sparks Confusion

The hype surrounding Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR ‘s War 2 is at an all time high with the release date of the action extravaganza inching closer. The film is an extension of the YRF Spy Universe and will bring the Telugu superstar Jr. NTR and Bollywood’s Greek God face to face for the first time.

Expectedly, Telugu and Hindi movie fans in India and abroad have already started to pre-book their shows and one of them has shared a rather interesting screenshot. According to the Reddit user from the USA, the tickets of War 2 for the Hindi version are available for $18 while the Telugu version costs $30. While minor fluctuations are normal, this looks like a huge difference. After the post caught traction on Reddit, other users also commented. While some suggested watching the Hindi version to save money, another user humorously wrote “ That's dubbing charges.”