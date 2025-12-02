Good News! Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's Jee Le Zaraa To Finally 'Start Soon', Confirms Farhan Akhtar

Does anyone remember Jee Le Zaraa? The much-anticipated Bollywood’s biggest female trio film was announced in 2021, but when no updates came, many assumed it had been shelved. The film was set to star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. However, surprisingly, four years later, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar surprised the internet by announcing that Jee Le Zaraa is finally happening.

Jee Le Zaraa happening?

Farhan Akhtar confirmed in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, “To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon.”

This followed his recent chat with YouTuber Samdish, where Farhan Akhtar explained that Jee Le Zaraa kept facing delays after the announcement. Because of this, he kept turning down acting offers, as he wanted to focus on directing the film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. He admitted that the long wait caused stress and personal insecurities, but he was still not willing to let go of the project. This interview made fans question whether Jee Le Zaraa had been shelved permanently.

When Priyanka Chopra shared Jee Le Zaraa update

PeeCee revealed in 2021 how the project came together. She shared, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

Unfortunately, the film never moved forward because of scheduling conflicts. If the recent reports are true, it will be exciting to see the trio reunite, especially now that all of them have embraced motherhood.