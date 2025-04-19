Gopichand Malineni Shares Update On Sunny Deol’s Jaat 2: This Time, We’ll Also Explore...

Sunny Deol’s Jaat hit theatres on April 10 and break records at the box office. While Gopichand Malineni directorial still shines on the big screen, Sunny Deol is gearing up to return with even more intensity in Jaat 2.

The actors officially confirmed the sequel to the action drama just days after the film’s release. Now, director Gopichand Malineni is giving fans a taste of what lies ahead.

Gopichand Malineni share update on Sunny Deol’s Jaat 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gopichand Malineni hinted that the upcoming sequel will be more massy and in bigger avatar. “It’ll have more action, more emotion, and more entertainment than Jaat,” he stated, building excitement for the follow-up.

However, the sequel isn’t just about action. Malineni shared that the story will delve into a new aspect—Sunny Deol’s family life. “This time, we’ll also explore the family angle. We’ll show Sunny sir’s family, and I hope audiences find it engaging," he revealed.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, the filmmaker confirmed that Jaat 2 won’t begin production until 2026, as the script is still under development to ensure it matches the success of the original.

The announcement of Jaat 2 came through an Instagram poster reveal, with Sunny sharing, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2,” which thrilled fans. Meanwhile, the first instalment continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Jaat shine at box office collection

Jaat opening at the box office was decent, minting ₹9.5 crore. This film marks Sunny Deol's first release after Gadar 2, with high expectations for similar success. However, the action film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, has performed moderately.