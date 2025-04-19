Who Is Shine Tom Chacko? Over 100 Films With Mammootty, Mohanlal, Thalapathy Vijay And Ajith, Twice Arrested In Drugs Case

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by the Kochi City Police on Saturday in a case related to alleged drug abuse. A formal complaint of misbehaviour on set under the influence of substance was filed against Chacko by his Soothravakyam co-star Vincy Aloshious, which led the police to a hotel where the former escaped during an anti-drug raid. However, he was caught on CCTV and was brought in for questioning on Saturday, following which he was arrested and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He has been arrested for the second time in 10 years in a similar drug case.

Shine Tom Chacko debuted in 2011 in the Malayalam film Gaddama | Image: Instagram

Who is Shine Tom Chacko?

Shine Tom Chacko put his foot in the film industry as an assistant to director Kamal. His journey as an AD began in 2002 with Nammal. His hustle behind the camera continued for a decade before he got his break as an actor in 2011. In an interview, he shared that even though he was assisting Kamal, his interest always lay in acting. Chacko said that he would wait for the production to look for actors and extras who would play non-dialogue parts in Kamal's movies, and he would squeeze in front of the camera.

It is here that Chacko learned the art of performing in front of the camera. His apprenticeship under Kamal continued for 8-9 years until he got a break as an actor.

Chacko turns into an actor, finally

Director Kamal allowed Shine Tom Chacko to act in Gaddama (2011). There was no looking back for him after this. He featured in various smaller parts in movies like Chapters (2012), Ee Adutha Kaalathu (2012) and Annayum Rasoolum (2013), often getting noticed for his eccentric roles in them.

His break as a lead actor was in the 2014 release Ithihasa directed by Binu Sadanandan. Following this, he got meatier parts in Kammatipaadam, Dum and Annmariya Kalippilaanu, which released in 2016. In the following years, Chacko shined in movies like Godha, Tiyaan, Varnyathil Aashanka, Parava and Mayanadhi. It was evident now that he was an actor who was too busy with work.

"It was always about doing one more movie. And slowly it turned into an addiction of sorts. I get anxious if I’m not doing anything for two days," Chacko shared. His venture outside Mollywood was still in the offing. In 2021, Chacko did his 50th film, Wolf, marking his one decade in acting and two decades in the Malayalam film industry. In this time, Chacko worked with legends and newcomers of the industry, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lal, Joju George, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovinon Thomas and many more.

Outside Mollywood, Chacko leaves his mark

In 2022, Shine Tom Chacko debuted in the Tamil and Telugu film industries simultaneously. He played the role of a villain in the film opposite Thalapathy Vijay. However, it was the debut he wished for as Chacko was trolled for his role in Beast.

Shine Tom Chacko in Good Bad Ugly | Image: X

However, in Nani's Dasara, he redeemed himself and delivered a powerful performance. He would also feature in Jigarthanda DoubleX, Devara, Robinhood, Daaku Maharaaj and Good Bad Ugly, positioning himself as one of the most sought-after character actors from Mollywood. In 2024, Chacko did his 100th film Vivekanandan Viralanu, with Kamal, his mentor.

Controversy's favourite child

Chacko's arrest in a drug-related matter is not new. In January 2015, a case was registered against Shine Tom Chacko and six others, alleging the seizure of cocaine at an apartment in Kochi in 2015. The accused were acquitted by the Ernakulam additional district sessions court in February this year due to the lack of evidence. Chacko and the four women had spent two months in jail before being granted bail by the Kerala High Court in March 2015.

Shine Tom Chacko did his 100th film in 2024 | Image: X

During questioning by the Kochi police authorities, Chacko reportedly talked about habitually consuming cannabis and meth. Chacko admitted that he had used drugs and had also sought treatment at a de-addiction centre.

Personal life not untouched by controversy