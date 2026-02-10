Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita Ahuja's Extramarital Affair Claims, Says 'Mai Shama Maangta Hu Meri...'

Govinda has been in the news after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, claimed that the veteran actor is having an extramarital affair with a 'newcomer'. Days later, the actor broke his silence and firmly dismissed the allegations. In an interview with ANI, he spoke about how professional he is and his dedication to his work.

Govinda dismisses wife Sunita Ahuja's claim

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar( When did I not get this accusation)", he added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)..In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is old)."

He further clarified by opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues. "I have worked with four superstars and Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho... I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines."

He continued by apologising to all the newcomers, assured them that he would never cause them trouble and requested to keep working with him. "Now she (Sunita Ahuja) is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu... kahin dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

Govinda also addressed the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..."

Rumours are rife that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are facing trouble in their marriage, owing to which they are living separately. The couple got married in 1987 and are parents to two kids, a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.