Jana Nayagan Producer To Withdraw Petition Against CBFC From Madras High Court, Hearing On Tuesday

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Thalapathy Vijay's political drama was supposed to hit the theatres on Pongal, January 9, but due to censor certificate issues, the release was delayed, which forced the makers to knock on the doors of the court. However, what seemed to be a story of a week turned into a month-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which did not budge on its demands for the removal of a few controversial dialogues and scenes. Marking the Jana Nayagan as Vija's last film before he entered politics, the producers have finally given up. It has been reported that the producer has moved to the Madras High Court Registry to withdraw a writ petition filed against the CBFC.

KVN Production House Withdraws Petition Against CBFC

According to a report by news agency ANI, counsel for KVN Productions informed the Madras High Court Registry that the production house intends to withdraw its writ petition filed against the CBFC regarding Jana Nayagan. Advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted the letter on behalf of the production house.

The matter is expected to be listed on February 10 before Justice P T Asha.

The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification because certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

A single judge then asked the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate, which brought short-term relief. However, the CBFC later moved to a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9. This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court's decision.

However, the apex court refused to intervene.

