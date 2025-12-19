Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Opines On Jaya Bachchan Facing Backlash Over Paparazzi Remarks: If She Doesn’t Like It...

Jaya Bachchan is often criticised for her behaviour towards paparazzi, but Sunita Ahuja has voiced her support for the veteran actress. She explained that not everyone likes the attention, and if the yesteryear actress doesn't like it, then paparazzi shouldn't force her and take a step back. Jaya Bachchan often scolds paparazzi for clicking her photos without her consent.

Sunita Ahuja backs Jaya Bachchan over paparazzi culture

In her latest vlog, she answered a fan's question asking her why she always has fun with the shutterbugs and treats them with sweets, whereas Jaya Bachchan insults them. To this, she replied in Hindi, which we loosely translated in English, "Look, everyone has their own thoughts and thinking. Jaya ma’am must be getting irritated. I can’t say anything about her. She is very big. She must not like it. So, if she doesn’t like it, then paparazzi shouldn’t do it."

She further added, "If Jaya ji doesn’t like it, then I can’t say anything about her. I love Jaya ji a lot and I will always love her."

When Jaya Bachchan slammed the paparazzi culture

During a discussion at We The Women last month, Jaya Bachchan expressed her discomfort with being papped. She was asked about her relationship with paparazzi, which she called "strange". She continued, "I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media! My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

“Magar ye jo baahar drain pipe pant, gande-gande kapde pehen ke haath me mobile leke... they think that just because they have a mobile they can take your picture, and say what they want? And the kind of comments they pass? What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aatey he? Kis tarah ke education he? Kya background he. Will they represent us? Just because they can go through social media?" she added.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.