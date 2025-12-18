Can Avatar Fire And Ash Rise Above Harsh Reviews To Deliver Another Multi Billion Grossing Chapter In James Cameron's Franchise?

Visionary Hollywood director James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash is all set to release globally on December 19. The first Avatar (2009) changed the way movies were watched and reached global audiences through its overwhelming positive word of mouth. Cut to 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water became a global hit again. Collectively, the two Avatar movies have grossed $5.2 billion in ticket sales. However, Avatar 3 is fighting odds this time around. From being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Fire And Ash appears to be heavily drowning under harsh reviews before it hits the big screens.

Some have pointed out that "it's more of the same" while others have pointed to a common issue - its long runtime. As per Variety, Avatar: Fire and Ash is poised to lead with $90 million to $105 million from 3,800 theaters in the opening weekend in the US. It is expected to collect $250 million to $275 million in its international debut for a global start between $340 million to $365 million. While these numbers are impressive still, it's way below the Avatar 2's opening weekend collection of $134 million in the US market. Globally, the original Avatar opened to $232 million worldwide, while Way of Water debuted with $441 million. Avatar 3 will look to do marginally better than the figures of the original film but will fall way behind the sequel's biz in the debuting weekend.

With Avatar 2, there was a pent up demand in the audience, who had waited for over 13 years to witness the next chapter in the sci-fi franchise. With Avatar 3 debuting in just three years from its sequel, that factor has diminished.

But Avatar is known to defy odds. Cameron's franchise has historically not relied on its opening weekend at the box office alone but rather on its sustained run in cinema halls, even lasting up to 7-8 weeks in the number 1 spot. It has also risen above middling reviews and franchise fatigue. The team will hope to recreate the same box office magic this time around even though initial talk about the movie is negative.