Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals They Live Separately Despite Being Married For 37 Years, Says 'Never Trust A Man'

Veteran actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Sunita Ahuja has always been known for candid remarks. In a recent interaction, she revealed that she does not live with the actor. She also mentioned that earlier she used to feel secure in her relationship, but, now she does not.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda live separately?

In an interview with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, Sunita said, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."

Sunita further said, “I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn’t go on holiday. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working… I don’t recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."

Sunita Ahuja with Govinda, Yashvardhan and Tina | Source: Instagram

Sunita also joked about Govinda cheating on her and said, “ used to be very secure earlier on in our marriage, now I am not… Kya hai na saath (60) ke baad log sathiya bhi jaate hai na… (After 60, people even lose their senses) He has crossed 60, you never know what he does…Mujhe farak hu nahi padta tha pehle (It didn’t make a difference to me earlier). But now that he is over 60, I am scared. When he was younger he used to work so much he had no time for affairs but now I am scared, khaali baitha hai kuch kar na daale”.

When Sunita Ahuja says she would have shot Govinda in the chest

In the same interview, Sunita shared that Govinda told the audience half story at The Kapil Sharma Show about Shilpa asking if it was Sunita who shot her. She shared, "Maine Shilpa ko bola tha ki agar mai goli maarti toh pair par na maarti, seene par maarti.

File photo of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja | Source: Instagram