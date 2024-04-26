Advertisement

Govinda, who ruled Bollywood in the 90s and 2000s, has been away from the big screens since his last film, Rangeela Raja (2019). However, now the rumours are doing the rounds that the veteran star will soon make his acting comeback. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has penned scripts for Govinda's iconic movies such as Raja Babu, Aankhen and Deewana Mastana, shared that numerous directors want to collaborate with Govinda.

I’ll be happy to approach Govinda: Anees Bazmee

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees expressed his wish to collaborate with Govinda. He shared that like him, several other filmmakers want to work with Govinda but are looking for the "right role" for the actor. Expressing his personal belief, the director said Govinda is indeed a great actor and highlighted his unmatched comic timing.

(A file photo of Anees Bazmee | Image: Instagram)

"The day I get an opportunity to do so, when I feel that yes this is the particular film, the particular role that Govinda ji should do, then of course, I’ll be happy to approach him," he added. Opening up about his relationship with Govinda, the director said they share a long-standing association that he knows if there is something "perfectly" written for him, and if Govinda does it, it will be great. "He will totally elevate that character," the director concluded.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Govinda | Image: Instagram)

Govinda makes a comeback in politics after 14-year hiatus

After a 14-year hiatus from politics, the 60-year-old actor has made a comeback, aligning himself with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party. During a recent press conference, the former Congress Lok Sabha MP shared that he never felt he would come back to the same field. "I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," Govinda added. The actor said if given a chance he would work in the art and culture field.

Advertisement

Govinda made an entry into electoral politics in 2004 as a Congress candidate. That year, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.