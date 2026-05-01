'Green Flag' Husband Ranveer Singh Accompanies Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone For King Shoot In Cape Town

Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actress announced her second pregnancy in a joint Instagram post with husband Ranveer Singh. Days after confirming the news, the couple was spotted jetting off from Mumbai.

Fans of the couple were left guessing where the actors were headed. Some assumed they were headed to the MET Gala, while others believed that the couple was on their babymoon. However, leaked photos from the set of King clarified that Deepika Padukone was headed to Cape Town in South Africa for the shoot.

Since Thursday evening, several leaked visuals from the set have surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh and Deepika holding each other's hands. The leaked visuals hinted that the team may be filming a song sequence in South Africa. While the images from the sets have left many fans excited, several others feel that circulating them is not appropriate, as it could dampen the buzz and take away the element of surprise. X (formerly Twitter) users took to their accounts to share that Deepika Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh also accompanied her on the set. This has left his fans in awe and labelled him a ‘green flag’.



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Following the leaks, director Siddharth Anand took to his X and shared a note requesting netizens not to share the film's leaked photos. "REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intended to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING," the post read. King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in key roles.