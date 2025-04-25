sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 25th 2025, 19:19 IST

Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat Box Office: Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar Or Sunny Deol, Who Is Leading?

While Ground Zero is off to a very slow start at the box office, Kesari 2 ticket offers may give it a boost at the ticket window.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Kesari 2, Ground Zero and Jaat are Bollywood films running in cinemas now
Kesari 2, Ground Zero and Jaat are Bollywood films running in cinemas now | Image: Republic

Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero released on April 25. The film chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Ground Zero is up against Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat. Both movies were released earlier and are already doing well at the box office. Ground Zero must perform better than them to emerge victorious.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Ground Zero is set for a slow opening. This is largely due to Kesari 2 winning favour with the audience.

Emraan Hashmi plays BSF officer NND Dubey in Ground Zero | Image: X&nbsp;

Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat: Which movie is in the lead?

The theatre occupancy for Ground Zero on its opening day was under 9% as it collected just ₹64 lakh by 6.30 pm on April 25, its first day at the box office. By then, Akshay's Kesari 2 was way ahead, minting ₹1.66 crore. The courtroom drama has collected ₹47.76 crore so far and is expected to touch the ₹50 crore mark on its second Friday (April 25).

Kesari 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

The occupancy was below 7% for the morning shows, which rose to over 12% for the afternoon shows. The numbers are expected to rise by evening and night. Kesari 2 makers have also made the film available on offer. Viewers will get one extra ticket for every one or two they buy. Such offers tend to boost the film's collections and provide it an edge over its competitors.

Jaat witnesses slow earnings at the box office

Sunny Deol's Jaat has slowed down at the box office. The film released on April 10 and has managed to collect ₹81.17 crore in 16 days. On its third Friday, the action film collected just ₹40 lakh by early evening. The ₹100 crore mark seems difficult for it now. 

Published April 25th 2025, 18:55 IST

