Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat Box Office: Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar Or Sunny Deol, Who Is Leading?

Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat Box Office: Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero released on April 25. The film chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Ground Zero is up against Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat. Both movies were released earlier and are already doing well at the box office. Ground Zero must perform better than them to emerge victorious.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Ground Zero is set for a slow opening. This is largely due to Kesari 2 winning favour with the audience.

Emraan Hashmi plays BSF officer NND Dubey in Ground Zero | Image: X

Ground Zero Vs Kesari 2 Vs Jaat: Which movie is in the lead?

The theatre occupancy for Ground Zero on its opening day was under 9% as it collected just ₹64 lakh by 6.30 pm on April 25, its first day at the box office. By then, Akshay's Kesari 2 was way ahead, minting ₹1.66 crore. The courtroom drama has collected ₹47.76 crore so far and is expected to touch the ₹50 crore mark on its second Friday (April 25).

Kesari 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

The occupancy was below 7% for the morning shows, which rose to over 12% for the afternoon shows. The numbers are expected to rise by evening and night. Kesari 2 makers have also made the film available on offer. Viewers will get one extra ticket for every one or two they buy. Such offers tend to boost the film's collections and provide it an edge over its competitors.

Jaat witnesses slow earnings at the box office