Theatre And OTT Releases This Week: Ground Zero, Jewel Thief, Phule, L2: Empuraan And More Movies And Web Series To Binge

Updated April 24th 2025, 15:28 IST
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series that are scheduled to release this week in the theatres. From L2: Empuraan, Jewel Thief, You season 5 to Ground Zero, Phule, Until Dawn, the list includes movies and shows from various languages and genres that will stream on OTT like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and theatres.
Andor Season 2 strengthens character relationships as the war intensifies. Cassian takes on a larger role in the Rebellion. Sacrifices, betrayals, and hidden agendas alter every connection.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 23
A bullet train heading to Tokyo is doomed if its speed drops below 100 kph. As panic spreads, authorities scramble to save the passengers before it’s too late.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 23
In the Mohanalal's LS Empuraan, Ab’raam seeks justice as Kerala ’s politics, international espionage, and his quest for revenge intertwine.
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 24
Seven rural women from Gujarat travel to London for the first time. They navigate language barriers, cultural shocks, and societal judgments. Along the way, they find their courage and embrace their identity.
Where to Watch: ShemarooMe
Release Date: April 24
Netflix’s You final Season 5 is about to release in which Joe, a serial killer, returns to New York to live a good life. However, his old secrets return with him as well.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: April 24
Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming mafia thriller film is one of the most anticipated one it is a mix of comedy with new age OTT action.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 25
Ground Zero is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
Phule, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha, tells the true story of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film focuses on their battle against caste discrimination and their tireless efforts to advance education, particularly for women.
Until Dawn is an upcoming American survival horror film based on the 2015 video game of the same name, set within the same universe.
Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated fantasy action-adventure film, was written and directed by Jiaozi. Released in 2025, it serves as the direct sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha.
Nearly 50 years after its original release, the iconic concert film Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII by the American pop band Pink Floyd will have a limited theatrical release in India.
Devmanus is a Marathi crime thriller series that aired on Zee Marathi. The story revolves around Dr Devi Singh, a criminal disguised as a kind and noble doctor, who exploits his position to manipulate and murder his patients.
The Accountant 2, a 2025 American action thriller, is directed by Gavin O'Connor and written by Bill Dubuque. The film serves as a sequel to The Accountant (2016).
Thudarum is set to hit theatres on 25 April 2025, following a reschedule from its original release date in January 2025.
Andaz Apna Apna and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are re-releasing in India on April 25.
Published April 24th 2025, 13:48 IST