Ground Zero X Review: Netizens Praise Emraan Hashmi's War Film, Calls It 'Relevant In These Testing Times'

Ground Zero Twitter Review: Emraan Hashmi’s war film finally hit the theatres on April 25. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. This intense action thriller is inspired by a mission that led to the elimination of Ghazi Baba in Kashmir. As soon as the movie premiered on silver screens, cinemagoers quickly attended early shows and shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Emraan Hashimi’s Ground Zero hit or flop?

The film has received positive reviews from both Emraan Hashmi's fans and general audiences. Shortly after the first screenings on the opening day, movie buffs shared their reviews on X. One fan commented, “#GroundZero is an impactful film about the war against terrorism. So relevant in these testing times. The execution is devoid of any cinematic liberties @emraanhashmi is outstanding in the lead role. #SaiTamhankar and #ZoyaHussain are worthwhile too. The screenplay is flawless.”

Another viewer wrote, “Films like #GroundZero aren’t just stories with loud rhetoric; they bring to the screen the very real sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians. These films carry a painful truth we can’t afford to ignore. We all hope justice follows, swiftly and surely. Hope it works big time…”

Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero premiered in Srinagar

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero became the first film in 38 years to have a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir. Recently, Emraan shared the difficulties he encountered while playing his character. "Every day brought new challenges. I gravitate towards roles that make me slightly nervous—because that fear pushes me to work harder. There’s always that thought on set: 'I need to do something outstanding today.'