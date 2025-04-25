Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's 'Street Avatar' Goes Viral, Actors Spotted Shooting For Their Untitled Romantic Saga

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are engaged in shooting for their upcoming romantic film scheduled for Diwali 2025 release. Anurag Basu’s directorial is much-anticipated in many ways and the BTS clips and leaks from the set, just add fuel to the flame. Speaking of which, a new video has gone viral, capturing both the stars filming on the set.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela were spotted shooting for their untitled film

On April 24, a video shared by Manav Manglani went viral, thrilling fans. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela were seen filming for their upcoming movie. In the clip, the Naagzilla actor is seen sporting a pink casual T-shirt paired with washed jeans, Kolhapuri chappals, and a cap.

This rugged street look has already become the eye candy of the internet. He was filmed leaving the set after the shoot. Meanwhile, Sreeleela, dressed in a casual T-shirt and jeans, was spotted heading into her vanity van. As the video circulates, fans are getting even more eager for updates about their upcoming romantic film.

All about Kartik-Sreeleela's upcoming romantic saga