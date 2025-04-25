Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's 'Street Avatar' Goes Viral, Actors Spotted Shooting For Their Untitled Romantic Saga

Updated April 25th 2025, 11:36 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are engaged in shooting for their upcoming romantic film scheduled for Diwali 2025 release. Anurag Basu’s directorial is much-anticipated in many ways and the BTS clips and leaks from the set, just add fuel to the flame. Speaking of which, a new video has gone viral, capturing both the stars filming on the set.
On April 24, a video shared by Manav Manglani went viral, thrilling fans. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela were seen filming for their upcoming movie. In the clip, the Naagzilla actor is seen sporting a pink casual T-shirt paired with washed jeans, Kolhapuri chappals, and a cap.
This rugged street look has already become the eye candy of the internet. He was filmed leaving the set after the shoot. Meanwhile, Sreeleela, dressed in a casual T-shirt and jeans, was spotted heading into her vanity van. As the video circulates, fans are getting even more eager for updates about their upcoming romantic film.
While the title of the film is yet to be announced, reports suggest it is a romantic musical. On February 15, the makers unveiled the first look, featuring Kartik as a heartbroken singer and Sreeleela as his love interest. Many believe that it is the sequel to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2, but the makers earlier made it clear that the Kartik starrer doesn't belong to the franchise. The makers have kept the plot, release date and other details under wraps.
