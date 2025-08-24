Khushboo Patani Joins Outrage Against Noida Dowry Case, Posts Disturbing Visuals Of Victim Set Ablaze: Character Certificate Dene Wale Kahan Gaye!

A shocking case has come out from Sirsa village near Noida. Vipin Bhati has been accused of killing his wife, Nikki Payal, by setting her ablaze. A shocking video has emerged that shows Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday (August 21, 2025) night.

In the video, Nikki was dragged by Vipin. His mother was seen in between them while Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, recorded a video of the attack and accused Vipin Bhati and his family members of killing her sister for dowry. Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and the couple has a son. Kanchan alleged that the family wanted Nikki to go away so that Vipin could remarry.

Vipin Bhati married Nikki in 2016. The couple share a son | Image: X

Actress Disha Patani's sister Major Khushboo Patani (KP), who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, joined the online rage against the accused. It has been alleged that the sisters Nikki and Kanchan were beaten and tortured for days. "They were demanding ₹36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child,” Kanchan, the surviving sister, told reporters. She said she, too, was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Bhati, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, was arrested on Saturday (August 23, 2025). Other accused are being traced by the police.

"Character certificate dene wale kahan gaye?" Khushboo wrote on social media questioning trolls and public figures attacking women's character on social media. In the caption she spoke about how men abuse women online while they fail to create a safe environment inside their own homes.

Khushboo Patani posts disturbing visuals of Nikki | Image: Instagram

Her post was accompanied with a disclaimer, "Photo in this post may look disturbing to lot of people. Please choose your will to watch or skip." She called out families who are giving and accepting dowry. She mentioned it is against the law. Khushboo asked how many more women will have to succumb to dowry to finally make the public understand and stand against it as a society.

Many people saw the post and lauded Khushboo's courage and praised her about posting the incident online given the disturbing nature of the visuals that have gone viral. While there was collect rage online, Khusboo also reminded to keep women safe. She has been in the news after calling out spiritual speaker Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for questioning the character of women. But soon after, social media exploded with confusion, with many assuming her reaction was aimed at Premanand Ji Maharaj, who had separately shared his controversial views on relationships. This misunderstanding led to a wave of discussion online.

Meanwhile, on Noida dowry murder case, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, Aparna Yadav, said, "I assure severe action against this heinous crime where a woman was brutally attacked... Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives for maximum punishment, respecting the victim's father's demand for the death penalty... The perpetrator has been caught, which is a positive step."