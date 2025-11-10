Gustaakh Ishq Trailer: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana's Chemistry Shines In Soft Love Story Set To Clash With Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Intense Tere Ishq Mein

Gustaakh Ishq Trailer Out: Manish Malhotra's upcoming romance drama is set to release on the big screens on November 28, 2025. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, and Sharib Hashmi, the film is set against the backdrop of old Delhi streets. As the makers revealed the trailer today, Vijay and Fatima Sana's chemistry in a soft love story is winning hearts. The movie will clash with Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's toxic romance drama, Tere Ishk Mein, at the box office.

Gustaakh Ishq trailer out

In the 2-minute 33-second trailer, the makers gave a glimpse of a love story of a young man, Vijay Varma (Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman), who seeks out Naseeruddin Shah to learn the art of poetry. However, things take a turn when Shah’s daughter, Fatima Sana Shaikh, a local school teacher, met him for the first time and that eye contact bloomed his heart, sparking a forbidden romance. Gulzar’s sharp and powerful dialogues leave a lasting impact.

Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi, the film blends poetry, love, and an unsolved murder that keeps the audience engrossed till the very end.