Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai Moves Back To Original Release Date, Varun Dhawan Thanks Yash For Resetting Calendar

Varun Dhawan-Mrunal Thakur-Pooja Hedge starrer Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai was set to release on May 22, after Yash postponed Toxic to June 6. However, with Toxic postponed further, the Bollywood comedy drama has moved back to its original release date. Dhawan took to his social media handle to share the merry news and thanked Yash for helping him reset the calendar. It will be the first film to release post IPL Final

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai to release on June 5

Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster announcing that the film will now hit the theatres as planned, on June 5. Sharing the poster, he penned a short note in the caption that reads, "JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar, as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL."

This has come after Yash recently announced that they have postponed the release of Toxic and will announce the new date soon, which is globally aligned.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers received massive backlash over the use of AI

The teaser of HJTIHH opens with two babies speaking to each other. The babies enact the scene while dialogues play in the background. Netizens were quick to pull up veteran director David Dhawan for using AI-generated visuals in the teaser of his upcoming film. Some argued that in a time when films like Dhurandhar and Ramayana are dominating social media chatter, there is no space for subpar content. Not just this, criticism has also come the team's way over the stale plotline and seemingly similar tropes.

Advertisement

After massive backlash, David Dhawan broke his silence on this matter, saying the use of AI was a creative decision on his behalf as he wanted to try something new. David told ANI, "AI hai hee nahin picture mein... Kya karein kuch alag karein, to banake dekha humne. Theek laga. Kahani bhi ye nahin hai. (There is no AI in the film. We wanted to do something different. We thought it looked ok. The story is also different). It's just a teaser. You'll get to know when the songs will come. The picture has nothing to do (with AI)."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy. Interestingly, the film's title is inspired by a hit track from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.