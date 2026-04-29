Toxic Gets Postponed Again, Yash Says Film Is 'Complete' And 'Will Release On Globally Aligned Date'

Toxic, starring Yash, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 as it marks his return to the big screens after 4 years. Earlier, the film was set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but the makers postponed the release to June 4. However, a few days ago, speculations were rife that the film would be postponed again as it is still in the post-production stage. Amid this, on Wednesday, April 29, Yash took to his X handle and addressed the rumours. He assured the fans that the film is complete and witnessed an "overwhelming global responce" at CinemaCon. However, they have decided to postpone the release again.

Toxic not to release on June 4, 2026

Taking to his X handle, Yash shared a long statement where he informed the fans that Toxic is getting postponed again as the makers are working on a date that is globally aligned. "Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement reads.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for being patient. "Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it. We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema," he concluded.

Yash calls Toxic 'unique' gangster drama

Speaking to Fandango, Yash opened up about his upcoming film, Toxic and called it an "ambitious film". He further explained that as a concept, it is "very" layered, and for the first time, the team has shot the film in English.

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"It isn't your typical gangster action story. For the face value, it will look like a gangster movie with a lot of action, but it has got deep psychology and its got very interesting aspects of human life, where you can resonate with and it's a very unique way to present a dark character," Yash was quoted as saying.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film co-stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.