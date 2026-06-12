Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun Dhawan Starrer Fails To Reach ₹50 Crore Mark, Concludes Opening Week At ₹36.85 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur's starrer has underperformed since the opening day. The film collected ₹7.50 crore in India, and except on Sunday, the film performed poorly. Owing to low reception, the theatres reduced the number of shows. Before its release, the film was expected to mint at least ₹50 crore in its opening week, but owing to mixed reviews, it couldn't even earn ₹40 crore in India.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Varun's comedy starrer earned ₹2.60 crore across 7469 shows on the seventh day. This brings the net total to 36.85 crore and the gross total to ₹43.75 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹60 lakh, taking the opening week total to ₹11.85 crore.

Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹55.60 crore.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai registered 10.71 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (18.7 per cent).

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT release

While the film is still running in theatres, some social media users have shown interest in the film's premiere on OTT platforms. Since there is no official announcement yet, there are some reports about which streaming platform the movie will be released on. As per reports, the film will premiere on ZEE5. The date of the streaming remains unknown. Most Hindi movies follow 6 weeks rule after theatrical release for the OTT release, which means the film might premiere in August 2026.

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