Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Fails To Earn ₹10 Crore In Opening Week

Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has been struggling at the box office in India and overseas. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the psychological action thriller received negative reviews from critics and audiences, who found the climax weak. The film is a Hindi remake of Malayalam film Oppam, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Haiwaan box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹55 lakh on the seventh day of the release across 2839 shows, bringing the net total to ₹9.85 crore and gross total to ₹11.76 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹10 lakh, taking the gross total to ₹3.35 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross stands at ₹15.11 crore.

The movie is facing tough competition from sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh. On its 42nd day, the movie earned ₹6.25 crore, taking the net total to ₹243.38 crore.

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What is the plot of Haiwaan?

Haiwaan is built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath (Akshay) and a visually impaired man (Saif). In the film, Saif is falsely implicated and arrested by the police. Forced to rely on his heightened senses, he is drawn into a dangerous struggle for survival. Meanwhile, Akshay's character is a formidable threat, building anticipation for his eventual confrontation with Saif's character.

All about Haiwaan

The film marked the much-talked-about reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008). Apart from Akshay and Saif, the movie also starred Mohanlal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

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