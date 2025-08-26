Haiwaan Star Cast: Mohanlal, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar Join Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Action Thriller

Haiwaan star cast: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s next film. As fans are super excited for the rollercoaster ride, more faces are joining the action thriller. As per the latest update, Jaat fame Saiyami Kher has joined the team as the shoot begins in Kochi. Alongside her, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mohanlal have also come on board.

Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar join Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

Haiwaan went on the floor in Kochi a week ago. Actor Saiyami Kher has officially joined director Priyadarshan’s action-thriller. She shared videos and photos from the set with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing her excitement, Saiyami posted a heartfelt note on Instagram about becoming part of the much-anticipated film.

A few days earlier, Mandala Murders fame Shriya Pilgaonkar also confirmed that she is joining Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan.

Mohanlal to do a cameo in Haiwaan

The remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam began filming in Kochi on Saturday. During the shoot, Priyadarshan told OnManorama that Malayalam star Mohanlal, who led the original, will make a cameo in Haiwaan. The director added, "His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience."