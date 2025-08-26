Mass Jathara: Ravi Teja-Sreeleela Starrer Gets Postponed Due To Industry-wide Strikes

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's highly anticipated movie Mass Jathara was supposed to hit the theatres on August 27, but now, the makers have officially announced that the release has been postponed. The makers took to their social media handle to announce the same and assured the fans that they will announce the new date soon.

Why Mass Jathara release been postponed?

Taking to X, Sithara Entertainments, a production house of Mass Jathara, revealed that the release has been postponed due to industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays. "Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly," read the post.

The union strike brought major films like Ustaad Bhagat Singh and The Raja Saab to a halt, with industry reports estimating losses of nearly ₹100 crore. The 18-day strike, which ended on Thursday, August 21, was called after the producers failed to increase the wages of the workers. The Federation argued that the wages of the workers had been stagnant for three years and demanded an immediate 30 per cent increase.

Following long negotiations, discussions were initiated on the advice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy led to an agreement between the Telugu Film Employees Federation (TFEF) and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).

All about Mass Jathara