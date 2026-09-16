Hanuman Ansh Declared Tax-Free In Uttarakhand Amid Blockbuster Success

The Uttarakhand government has decided to make 'Hanuman Ansh', a film depicting the life of revered spiritual figure Baba Neem Karoli, tax-free in the state.

The government will reimburse the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) levied on tickets at cinemas and multiplexes, ensuring that the tax burden is not passed on to viewers.

Uttarakhand Information Director General and Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) Chief Executive Officer Banshidhar Tiwari has issued directions to the State Tax Department in this regard.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Recently, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met with the team behind Hanuman Ansh, which has received a positive response from the audiences.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture from his meeting with 'Hanuman Ansh' actor Shobhinaw Satyaa.

"A warm and heartfelt meeting with the creator and artist of Hanuman Ansh," Yadav's post read.

Earlier, the entire team of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, including director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (ANI)

