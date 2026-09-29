Hanuman Ansh Team At Republic Summit 2026: How Chandan Anand Ate 15 Puris On A Full Stomach In Shobhinaw Satyaa Starrer

The team behind Hanuman Ansh is riding high on the phenomenal success of their film, which has officially emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. Declared an unprecedented sleeper hit, the movie has achieved a staggering box office milestone, earning over ₹309 crore in India against a modest budget of just ₹2 crore.

Celebrating this historic run, the cast and crew attended the Republic Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, where they shared fascinating behind-the-scenes insights. From last-minute casting changes involving Chandan Anand and Shobhinaw Satyaa to the real story behind the viral "puri scene," the team opened up about the making of the film.

How Chandan Anand filmed the viral puri scene on a full stomach

One of the key highlights of the discussion was actor Chandan Anand’s viral scene, in which his character frantically devours around 15 puris back-to-back to convey severe starvation. When asked how he managed to deliver such a raw, convincing performance, Chandan revealed a hilarious behind-the-scenes detail, which is that he had just finished a heavy lunch right before the camera rolled.

"I had already finished lunch when I was told about this scene," Chandan admitted. "If I had known beforehand... but the way it turned out and the overwhelming response I'm getting—the credit completely goes to my director."

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Beyond the full stomach, Chandan was also concerned about his physical appearance. Given his robust and healthy build, he worried audiences wouldn't believe his character had gone without food for fifteen days.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi quickly put his doubts to rest, telling him, "No one will notice that."

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Reflecting on the final cut, Chandan shared, "At the screening, while the world was watching, no one even brought it up. I made sure my posture was slightly stooped and kept my body slack to visually project that physical exhaustion."

The overnight role swap: why Chandan Anand ended up as the narrator

In another intriguing revelation, Chandan disclosed that he was not originally intended to play the film's narrator. "I was originally cast as Subedar sahab, but I ended up getting the role of the narrator," he said, turning to director Vishal Chaturvedi to explain the sudden shift.

Vishal revealed that logistical decisions and last-minute creative calls led to a massive reshuffle among the cast.

"I needed someone experienced who could deliver dialogues with absolute conviction," Vishal explained. "I had actually called Chandan to Chitrakoot for the role of Nasir Ali, who appears in the penultimate scene. At that point, we were still debating whether to shoot the narrator's segments and Bhonsle's scenes in Mumbai or in Chitrakoot. That’s when producer Ragini Sona suggested we finish the entire sequence right there instead of traveling back."

That decision triggered a complex chain reaction across the cast.

"We had to execute a five-character role swap overnight," the director added. "For instance, the actor playing Nasir Ali’s subordinate took over Nasir Ali's role, while the actor playing Govind stepped into the subordinate's role. We rehearsed to see if it was feasible, and actors like Sukhiram and Rajiv Mishra fit their new roles perfectly."