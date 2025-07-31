Siddharth Malhotra Has A Beautiful Wish For Wife Kiara Advani, Bollywood Friends Also Celebrate The Birthday Girl

Kiara Advani is truly having quite the moment. The Kabir Singh actress recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Sidharth Malhotra and now it is time to celebrate her own birthday. Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on the eve of her birthday to share a gorgeous photo of Kiara and captioned the post, “My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love” The adorable wish is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Apart from Sidharth, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manish Malhotra, Mira Kapoor and many others from the fraternity sent their best wishes to Kiara.

Also Read: Bollywood Directors Who Had Wildest Excuses For Their Flops