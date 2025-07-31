Republic World
Updated 31 July 2025 at 17:37 IST

Siddharth Malhotra Has A Beautiful Wish For Wife Kiara Advani, Bollywood Friends Also Celebrate The Birthday Girl

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani! See husband Sidharth Malhotra's adorable birthday wish for his "favourite face," along with greetings from Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and other Bollywood friends. Check out more.

Sid Kiara
Sid Kiara | Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani is truly having quite the moment. The Kabir Singh actress recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Sidharth Malhotra and now it is time to celebrate her own birthday. Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on the eve of her birthday to share a gorgeous photo of Kiara and captioned the post, “My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love” The adorable wish is winning the hearts of the netizens.

Apart from Sidharth, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manish Malhotra, Mira Kapoor and many others from the fraternity sent their best wishes to Kiara.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra would be next seen in Param Sundari with Jahnvi Kapoor which is being directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. Kiara, on the other hand, is part of one of the most awaited releases of the year with War 2 being directed by Ayan Mukerji under the YRF banner where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr. NTR.

