Nostalgia Alert! Bollywood's Golden Girls Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman And Helen Step Out For A Dinner Date Ahead Of Friendship Day: Watch

Bollywood’s golden girls Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen recently stepped out for a dinner outing in Mumbai. The close-knit trio of the 60s often make time to catch up with each other.

On July 31, Asha Parekh gave fans a peek into their evening by sharing a photo on Instagram. She captioned it, "Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love (sic)." Photos of yesteryear queens have gone viral, with many fans being nostalgic.

Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen have shared a strong friendship over the years and continue to value their bond. Last year, the three friends enjoyed a peaceful holiday in Srinagar and even shared a photo from one of their meals during the trip.

Fans are going gaga over the photo, hailing the strong bond shared by these iconic stars of Indian cinema.

Asha Parekh, famous for her roles in Teesri Manzil, Chhaya, Mere Sanam, and Caravan, has had a remarkable journey in Indian cinema. Her recent dinner outing with Rehman and Helen reflects a deep friendship that has lasted for decades in the film industry.

In 2022, Parekh celebrated her Dadasaheb Phalke Award win with the same friends, sharing the moment by saying, "Celebration on winning of prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award with Helen and Waheeda (sic)."