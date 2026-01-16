Happy Patel X Review: Vir Das' 'Absurd' Adult Comedy Gets Mixed Response, Starry Cameos From Aamir Khan And Imran Khan Find Special Mention

Happy Patel X Review: Vir Das has co-directed and is playing the lead role in the madcap comedy movie released today, January 16. Hitting the screens alongside Pulkit Samrat's Rahu Ketu, the movie has received varied responses on social media. Happy Patel also serves as the comeback movie of Imran Khan, who appears in a cameo role, alongside his uncle, Aamir Khan. Cinegoers who caught the early shows of the movie took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share their first response to the movie.

What is the review of Vir Das' Happy Patel?

Happy Patel is a comedy movie in which Vir Das plays the role of a spy. The movie also stars Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawade. The performances of all the actors in the movie, including cameo appearances, received a glowing review on X. Social media users also appreciated the smart writing, witty jokes, absurd comedy and unpredictable screenplay in Happy Patel.

The Vir Das starrer received some criticism for lacking emotional depth. Cinegoers argued that while the movie lands the comedy punches well, it does not delve much into the emotional aspects. Some critics even pointed out that a few jokes in the movie fall flat and feel forced, while some others called it ‘nonsensical’. Aamir Khan has received massive appreciation for his cameo, with netizens calling him ‘unrecognisable’. However, Imraan Khan's brief appearance failed to impress fans. Overall, cinegoers think that the movie is ‘not for everyone’, but for those who understand the nuances of it will thoroughly enjoy it.