Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Doesn't Get Its Due Despite Glowing Reviews, Opens Low

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi feature in the latest Hindi release Haq. The movie arrived amid muted promotions and low buzz and the same has reflected in its box office collections on the opening day. Facing competition from new titles Jatadhara, The Girlfriend and Predator: Badlands and holdover release Thamma, Haq witnessed a low opening on day 1.

Haq off to a very slow start despite good reviews

Yami and Emraan's Haq has received good reviews, with many praising the makers for their nuanced treatment of a real life incident and its aftereffects. However, the footfalls were low. The movie collected ₹1.36 crore in India, as per early estimates from Sacnilk. Since the opening day figure has been very low, a major boost will help over the weekend is the biz is to touch a respectable figure.

Haq is directed by Suparn Varma of The Family Man fame | Image: X

Among the new releases, Predator: Badlands performed the best with ₹2.12 crore collection on day 1 in all languages in India.

What is the real story that has inspired Haq movie?

Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her lawyer-husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

Yami Gautam as Shah Bano in Haq | Image: X