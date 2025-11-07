'Your Boyfriend...': Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Confirm Natasa Stankovic's Budding Romance After Divorce From Hardik Pandya

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic separated with her husband Hardik Pandya in 2024. The former couple shares a son from their brief marriage and are currently co-parenting him. While Hardik has already moved on with model Mahieka Sharma and has even made their romance Insta official by posting mushy couple pics, much has been speculated about Natasa's love life post her separation from the Indian cricketer.

Natasa and Aleksandar Alex Ilic often post workout videos together | Image: Instagram

She is often seen with model Aleksandar Alex Ilic during outings and events and they even post fitness videos on Instagram. Many on social media have often mentioned that Natasa and Aleksandar are dating, even though they have remained tight lipped on the matter. At a recent event, however, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi may have accidentally confirmed that Natasa is indeed dating Aleksandar.

As Angad, Neha and Natasa attended an event in Mumbai together with other celebs they were recorded on camera having a casual conversation. As Neha invited Natasa to hang around with them at a coffee shop, the latter made up an excuse. Angad asked Natasa if she was meeting Aleksandar or it was some other commitment. This exchange was followed by Neha calling Aleksandar Natasa's boyfriend. Natasa acted coy but could not help but smile at the mention of his name. The video has now gone viral on social media seemingly confirming what many suspected since long.

The confirmation around Natasa and Aleksandar's relationship comes after Hardik and his partner Mahieka dropped couple pics on social media from their recent getaway abroad. One picture saw they kissing in the middle of the sea.

Hardik with Mahieka during his birthday getaway | Image: X