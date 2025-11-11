Haq Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam Starrer Witnesses Dip On Monday, Fails To Reach ₹10 Crore Mark

Haq Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's courtroom drama has been performing well at the box office, given the controversy around the movie. The movie had a low opening at ₹1.75 crore, but witnessed a spike in the collection over the weekend. On Saturday, the movie earned ₹3.35 crore, followed by ₹3.85 crore on Sunday. However, the real test was Monday, the first weekday, and the film failed. It earned less than on its opening day.

Haq box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹1 crore at the box office in India, witnessing a dip of ₹74.03 per cent. Adding the fourth day collection, the total stands at ₹9.95 crore. Haq had an overall 9.70 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Chennai (28.67 per cent).

The movie is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with the rights of Muslim women. It also ignites the conversation around secularism and the Uniform Civil Code.

Yami Gautam reacts to Haq's box office performance

Taking to her X handle, Yami reacted to a post praising the performance of the actress and the jump in the collections at the box office. She wrote, "The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Apart from Emraan and Yami, the movie also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain and Sheeba Chadha. Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq is directed by Suparn S Varma.