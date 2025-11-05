Haq Cast Fees: This Is The Difference In Yami Gautam Or Emraan Hashmi's Paychecks For Courtroom Drama Based On Shah Bano Case? Report Reveals

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi headline the courtroom drama Haq. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 7, and the early reviews of it have been overwhelmingly positive. Ahead of the film's release, a report discloses the salary drawn by the cast members for the Suparn S Varma.

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi get equal remuneration for Haq?

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a still from Haq | Image: Instagram

As per a report in News 24, in a rare occurrence in the industry, the male and female leads of Haq have been paid equal remuneration for their roles. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Mohammed Ahmad Khan, an advocate and Shazia's ex-husband, who has taken home ₹12 crore for the role. If reports are to be believed, Yami Gautam, who headlines the film as Shazia, has also drawn the same salary for her powerful part in the courtroom drama. Veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha, who plays the role of Shazia's lawyer, was paid ₹1 crore, as per the publication.

What is Haq about and why has it courted controversy?

The film Haq is said to be based on the 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, one of India’s landmark cases concerning women’s rights and maintenance laws. The makers have also clarified that it is a dramatic retelling of Jigna Vora's book, Bano: Bharat ki Beti. As per ANI, in 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict.



Official poster of Haq | Image: Instagram



Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq courted controversy much before release. In petitions filed in the High Court, Shah Bano's daughter, Siddiqua Begum, and her kin sought a stay on the release of the film. They objected to the contents shown in the teaser and trailer of Haq and argued that it is a ‘breach of their privacy' and the film has been made without their consent. They have also alleged that the movie ‘distorts facts’ as reality.