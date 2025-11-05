Why Did Govinda Apologise To Pandit Mukesh Shukla? Know Wife Sunita Ahuja's Comment That Triggered The Controversy

The marriage of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. While the couple have battled their share of ups and downs, a new controversy has arisen. Appearing on a podcast, Sunita Ahuja made some comments about a priest, which triggered a minor row. This prompted the actor, who is a big follower of the priest, to reportedly apologise to him in a video statement.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Priest Mukesh Shukla?

In a conversation with Paras Chhabra, Sunita Ahuja, who is known not to mince her words, spoke about her husband's belief in their family priest and how she believes he loots him. She told the former Bigg Boss contestant, "We also have one in our house, Govinda’s pandit (priest). He is also like this only – get pujas (prayers) done, give Rs 2 lakhs. I tell him that you should pray on your own, unka karaaya hua puja paath kuch kaam nahi aane wala hai (their rituals are not going to work for you)."

She continued that she does not believe in puja that someone else does for them. Sunita added, “God will accept the prayers that you do on your own. I don’t believe in all this. Even if I donate or do any good deed, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai (The one who is used to fear will fear).” In the same conversation, she also shared that she does not approve of the company that Govinda keeps. Sunita added, "Now Chichi has to lose weight and look good. His skin has gone bad. He should take care of himself, that’s my wish. He recently said that I am making three films, but I feel that the problem is that he doesn’t get a good team. The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less writers and more fools."



What did Govinda say in his apology?

In a video statment, now circulating on social media, Govinda said, "My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast and I condemn them. My deepest apologies... Pandit Mukesh Shukla and his family have been with me in tough times, and I respect him a lot." However, the video has not been posted by the actor's personal social media account, and so could not be verified.



