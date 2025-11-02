Haq In Legal Trouble: Shah Bano's Family Seeks Stay On Release Of Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam Starrer

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Haq. However, ahead of the release, it has fallen into legal trouble after the legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum filed a petition in Indore High Court seeking an immediate stay on the release of Haq. The movie is inspired by the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum.

The family, through their Counsel Adv Tousif Warsi, claims that the movie hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community and paints Sharia law in a "bad misogynistic light". They further claimed that the makers of the film don't have legal rights.

The Indore High Court is expected to hear the matter soon. Meanwhile, the makers of the courtroom drama are being represented by Hitesh Jain, Parinaam Law and Ameet Naik of Naik & Naik.

All about Haq

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the movie revisits one of India's most debated legal cases, highlighting women's rights and the pursuit of justice beyond religious lines. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Yami explained that her character, Shazia Bano, evolves through several life stages in the film. "We did not use any prosthetics, because sometimes people lose focus, so it is better to keep it as natural as possible. So there are some scenes where I did not use any makeup. In fact, we felt there should be more depth in the under-eye area. It's not about vanity, it's about making that character inside out, so that you feel that the skin is also hers. It's not Yami's, it's Shazia's," she shared.

Apart from Yami and Emraan, the movie also stars Sheeba Chadha, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. It is being bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 7.