Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Love Story Has Cousin Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Connection, Here's How

Allu Sirish is on cloud nine after getting engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika. The actor kept his private life hidden until he sealed it with a ring. Now, in a post dedicated to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, he has finally revealed how he met Nayanika and fell in love with each other. It all happened at a party hosted to honour the couple Varun and Lavanya.

Allu Sirish opens up about his love story

Allu Sirish recently posted a photo on his Instagram from his engagement ceremony, in which he and Nayanika are seen posing with Varun and Lavanya. To celebrate the couple's second wedding anniversary, Sirish shared that he first met Nayanika at one of Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding parties, and they felt an instant connection.

"Wishing the lovely couple, @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya a very happy second anniversary! Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's 'How I Met Your Mother.'"

He concluded his note by thanking Nayanika's friends for welcoming him into their circle and making him feel loved. "A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!" he wrote.

Inside Allu Sirish and Nayanika's engagement

The couple got engaged on October 31 in the presence of their families and close friends, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nithiin and Chiranjeevi. Sharing the photos from the ceremony, Sirish captioned it as "I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!"

He further shared family portraits from the ceremony and captioned it as "A beautiful day with family & loved ones. Will cherish these memories forever."