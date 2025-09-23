HAQ Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Bring Shah Bano Case To Big Screen

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are set to bring the true story from the 80s, focusing on the famous Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.

The teaser for the film titled ‘HAQ’ has been released, taking audiences inside the courtroom as Shah Bano Begun fights for her rights and justice.

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam take over the lead roles as Mohd Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano Begum, showcasing a fierce confrontation on the legal grounds.

The teaser opens to show Hashmi’s character criticising Yami, calling out her for being an irresponsible wife. “My fight is just for one thing – my rights,” Yami strongly states.

It further progresses to shed light on how the case caught the country’s attention, invoking a tense and violent environment. The teaser also shows the lead pair taking a bold stance against each other.

“I am not just a Muslim woman, but I am a Muslim woman of India, and I belong to this country. Hence, the law should treat me the same way as it treats other women of the country,” Yami appeals in the court.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begun. “Shazia Bano takes her husband Abbas to court after he abandons her and their children, sparking a national battle over faith, women’s rights, and justice. Haq is the story of one woman’s fight for her rights and justice,” they added.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, ‘HAQ’ also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.