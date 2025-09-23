Akshay Kumar Calls Out AI-generated Video Of Him As Maharishi Valmiki, Says 'What's Worse Some...'

Akshay Kumar has issued a clarification after his AI-generated video showing him as Maharishi Valmiki surfaced online. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handle, calling the video fake and urging his fans not to pay heed to such videos. He even pointed out how a few news channels run it as "news" without even verifying. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his recently released movie Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi.

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification about casting as Maharishi Valmiki in a film trailer

Taking to his X handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if these are real or morphed." He added, "In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information."

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4

Akshay and Arshad enthralled the audience with the third installment of courtroom drama. The film is based on Smart-alec Jolly Mishra and jugadu Jolly Tyagi's clash in Judge Tripathi's court. Their witty banter, wild twists, and heartfelt chaos in this ultimate courtroom comedy set the mood right. The two lawyers, after rivalry and an ego clash, unite and, with help from the people affected and their families, expose Haribhai Khaitan’s fraud in court.

The film performed well in its opening weekend, but witnessed an over 70 per cent drop on Monday. The film earned ₹5.5 crore at the box office, taking the total to ₹59 crore.