Madhuri Dixit Receives Heavy Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto Event, Fans Accuse Organisers Of Misleading: Advertisement Didn’t Say She Was Going To Chat

Madhuri Dixit's recent live show in Toronto, Canada, has received major backlash from the attendees, calling it the "worst show ever". They claimed to be misled by the advertisement, promoted as a concert and were disappointed when it turned out to be a talk show. They also questioned Madhuri's punctuality and complained of arriving 3 hours late at the event.

Madhuri Dixit slammed for making the audience wait for 3 hours

The veteran actress attended a show titled Dil Se... Madhuri on November 2. The show happened at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort. The show was promoted as, "TORONTO, are you READY? The timeless diva of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit is coming LIVE to set the stage on fire! Experience her magic, her moves & her unforgettable charm – ALL in one night.” Seeing this, people booked the ticket and arrived on time. However, after attending the event, they flooded social media, sharing their ordeal, how they were made to wait for 3 hours, and the event turned out to be a talk session.

They labelled the evening 'terrible' and a 'waste of money'. A user wrote, "What an absolute s**t show of a night…and they get PAID for that?”. Another angry attendee wrote, “This was the worst show ever. So unorganised. The advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance for 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organised by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn’t matter that she is a beautiful actress and person, everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organised."

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Instagram)

Several attendees revealed that they left the show in the middle as it was boring and disappointing. They even demanded that the organisers refund their money. The show was supposed to start at 7:30 PM, but it began around 10 PM. "I am glad I saw her, but left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don’t know if it was the organisers or her who decided she’d come at 10 PM. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience’s time," a user shared.

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred when Neha Kakkar arrived late at her concert and performed for only an hour. The singer received major backlash from the attendees. However, she later revealed that the organisers turned out to be fraudsters and she, along with her team, had to manage on their own.

What's on the work front for Madhuri

The actress was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Next, she will be seen in a psychological thriller, Mrs Deshpande and Ma Behen. The makers of both are yet to announce the release date.