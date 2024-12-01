Harbhajan Singh Confirms His Biopic, Picks THIS Sanju Actor As Ideal Choice

Bollywood industry has been producing biographical movies for a long time. Biopic movies dramatise the life of a non-fictional or historical person. Cricketer-turned commentator Harbhajan Singh who is currently working on his biography revealed interesting details and also expressed whom he would want to portray him in the film adaptation.

Harbhajan Singh working on biopic of his?

Harbhajan Singh is fondly known as Bhajji, among his fellow cricketers. In a recent interview, he confirmed he rumours of a biopic being made on him. However, the details about the biopic is yet to be revealed.

File photo of Harbhajan Sinhg | Source: IMDb

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced a biopic about his life and shared that Vicky Kaushal would be the choice for the portrayal of him. He said, “Ek do acche Kahaniyan hai jo main chahta hun Sunita ke samne aye toh main woh jaldi announce Karuna”. (There are one or two good stories from my life that I want to bring to the world. I’ll announce it soon).

File photo of Vicky Kaushal | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Chhaava. The historical drama will also star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Vicky will be portraying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the courageous son of the renowned Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna as as Chhatrapati Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava | Source: IMDb