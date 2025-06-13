Harshvardhan Rane Narrowly Escapes Fire Mishap During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Wrap-Up Party, Actor Says ‘Freak Accident But…’

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming romance film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is slated for release on October 2, 2025. On June 12, Sanam Teri Kasam actor announced the wrap-up of the film’s shoot by giving a glimpse of the celebration. However, during the party a cluster of helium balloons accidentally caught fire. Calling it a ‘freak accident,’ Harshvardhan assured his fans that no one was harmed.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wrap-up party faced an accident

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan Rane shared how a wrap-up celebration unexpectedly turned into a moment of panic. In the video, he is seen celebrating with the crew when a bunch of balloons suddenly caught fire, causing alarm. Fortunately, the situation was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured. Sonam was also present during the incident.

In the caption, Harshvardhan wrote, "You know God is on your film’s side when a mishap doesn’t touch you. Thankfully, everyone was safe this morning after the crew wrapped up five consecutive night shoots. While we were celebrating the wrap of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a huge bunch of helium balloons burst just 8–9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups kept their distance, as if guardian angels were watching over us. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod. We all missed you today @anshul300 — you were the driving force behind this project.”

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat