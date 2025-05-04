He Is My Family: Raghav Juyal Reacts To Babil Khan's Breakdown Video Calling Kill Actor 'Rude'

Raghav Juyal, Babil Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi are said to be close friends. However, Khan's recent viral video where he was seen crying and seemingly slamming his fellow actors Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav, Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. However, it turns out that the actor was actually praising them and trying to tell that he admires them all, as per Khan's statement. Now, choreographer and actor Raghav has reacted to his statement, and it seems there is no bad blood between the two.

Raghav Juyal reacts to Babil Khan's viral crying video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav re-shared the statement and stated he will always be with him no matter what. He wrote, “BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what.”

Earlier in an interview with a leading portal, the actor shared that soon after the video went viral, he spoke to his mother, and she revealed that Babil Khan is going through an anxiety attack. He will be returning home as he needs to rest. He further added that Khan needs to understand that they are all with him, but his struggle is his own. He should be carrying his father's legacy forward, and not be weighed down by it.

What does Babil Khan's statement state?

His mother took to her Instagram Stories and shared the statement clarifying that he is "allowed to have difficult days" like others. The statement further clarified that Babil's crying viral video has been widely "misinterpreted" and taken out of context. He mentioned his fellow actors as he admires them for their "authenticity, passion, and efforts" contribution to the industry.