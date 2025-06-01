Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 1 June 2025 at 11:04 IST

Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal, Husband Aman Mehta Welcome Baby Boy After A Year Of Marriage

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal, got married to Aman Mehta in November 2023. Her husband is the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Sharmin Sehgal with husband Aman Mehta
Sharmin Sehgal with husband Aman Mehta | Image: Instagram

Sharmin Segal, who is a niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Aman Mehta. The couple hasn't announced the news officially of the baby's birth or even the pregnancy. However, in April, it was reported that the actress, who is settled with her husband out of Mumbai, came back to the city for her delivery. The news of the couple welcoming their firstborn was reported by journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta welcome their first child

Lalwani took to his Instagram handle on Saturday evening and shared a post announcing the couple has welcomed their first child, a son, on May 28. The actress, who won the hearts with her performance in Heeramandi and Malaal, got married to Aman in November 2023. Her husband is the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The journalist claimed that the actress shifted to Ahmedabad after marriage.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Ready To 'Cancel All Plans' To Play Pickleball With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 1 June 2025 at 11:04 IST