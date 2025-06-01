Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal, Husband Aman Mehta Welcome Baby Boy After A Year Of Marriage

Sharmin Segal, who is a niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Aman Mehta. The couple hasn't announced the news officially of the baby's birth or even the pregnancy. However, in April, it was reported that the actress, who is settled with her husband out of Mumbai, came back to the city for her delivery. The news of the couple welcoming their firstborn was reported by journalist Vickey Lalwani.

Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta welcome their first child

Lalwani took to his Instagram handle on Saturday evening and shared a post announcing the couple has welcomed their first child, a son, on May 28. The actress, who won the hearts with her performance in Heeramandi and Malaal, got married to Aman in November 2023. Her husband is the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals.