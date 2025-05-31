Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Ready To 'Cancel All Plans' To Play Pickleball With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a series of photos highlighting her weekend plans. The actress shared videos from her intense workout session. However, it was her pickleball video that caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, she could be seen playing the sport with her rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her ‘happy weekend'

On May 31, Samantha shared the post on Instagram with the caption, “Happy weekend 🤍” In the first slide, she shared a photo of herself underneath a lush tree. In the subsequent posts, she gave a glimpse of her intense workout, which featured her deadlifting 90 kgs and 100 kgs. In another video, she shared a short clip in which she could be seen playing pickleball with Raj. The duo are co-owners of the pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs, in the World Pickleball League (WPBL).



Samantha and Raj could be seen playing a doubles match along with some friends. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “May cancel plans for this”. The video is now doing the rounds on social media.



Samantha's post on ‘new beginnings’ ft Raj Nidimoru grabs attention

On May 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of photos from the pre-release event of her film Subham. 3 photos in the post featured Raj Nidimoru. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, "It’s been a long road, but here we are 💪🏼New beginnings." In one of the photos, the Family Man maker could be seen playing with a pet. In another, he could be seen posing with Samantha and another friend for a selfie.



