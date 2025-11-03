Jennifer Aniston Confirms New Romance With Jim Curtis, Calls Him 'My Love' In A Viral Birthday Post

Jennifer Aniston has officially made her relationship with Jim Curtis public in a heartfelt birthday post. She has also posted an adorable monochrome photo with a note calling Curtis her "love". The FRIENDS actress was first linked with Curtis in July after they were spotted spending quality time on a yacht. Since then, they have been snapped several times in public.

Jennifer Aniston wishes her 'love' Jim Curtis on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 56-year-old actress shared a photo in which she can be seen hugging Curtis from behind and wrote, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after she dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section in excitement. A user wrote, "I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen." Another wrote, "You are GLOWING! you go girl, you have us cheering for you forever n always." A fan wrote, "Two inspirational, beautiful humans inside and out.❤️ Sending you all the love in the world."

Advertisement

Who is Jim Curtis?

The 49-year-old is a multifaceted professional - a hypnotherapist, transformational coach and author. He helps people overcome anxiety, self-actualisation and trauma. He has worked in the health space for over 20 years, and his influence on Aniston has been good as he helped her "slow down" and find more balance.

As per PEOPLE, Curtis and Aniston were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. "They are casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis' career as an author and life coach. "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."

Advertisement