Hera Pheri 3 Controversy: Akshay Kumar Takes the High Road, Says 'Court Will Handle' Paresh Rawal's Exit, Slams 'Foolish' Comment On Veteran Actor

Hera Pheri 3 hanged in limbo ever since Paresh Rawal shocked everyone by announcing his decision to leave the film. The matter turned bigger after Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to the actor claiming damages worth ₹25 crore. While Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan openly shared their disappointment, Khiladi Kumar remained silent until now. During the trailer launch event for Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar finally addressed Paresh Rawal’s exit.

Akshay Kumar on Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3

Housefull 5 trailer launched today. At the premiere event, a media person asked Akshay Kumar for his thoughts on people labelling Paresh Rawal ‘foolish’ for leaving Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay strongly criticised the remark, stating, “Let me first tell you, using this kind of word, like foolish for my co-star, I would not appreciate that. That's not right. We have worked with him for the last 35 years. We are very good friends, and he is a great actor. I admire him a lot. Jo bhi kuch hai (whatever it is), I don't think this is a place to talk about this. Whatever has happened is a serious matter and it will be handled by the court. So I don't think I will speak about this.”

Paresh Rawal on his relations with Hera Pheri team

A few days ago, Paresh Rawal revealed in an interview with Midday that he, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty form a fantastic team, but he does not feel involved in the third instalment. On May 16, the actor confirmed the news himself and shared that his decision was not because of ‘creative differences’. He wrote in his post, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there is no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”

He also clarified that his departure was not due to creative differences or issues related to fees.