Rahul Vaidya Calls Virat Kohli 'Garv' Of India After Cricketer Unblocks Him, Slams Trolls For 'Abusing' His Wife And Morphing Daughter's Photos

Rahul Vaidya has been in the news after he called out Virat Kohli for blocking him on Instagram. He took a dig at the cricketer for blaming algorithm for liking Avneet Kaur's photos. However, now the singer has been unblocked by the cricketer so he has ended the feud and penned a long heartfelt note expressing gratitude. He also slammed the trolls for "abusing" his wife Disha Parmar, his sister and 1-year-old daughter Navya.

Rahul Vaidya gets unblocked by Virat Kohli on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul thanked Virat for unblocking him and called him "India ka garv". In the next slide, the singer slammed the trolls, who had been trolling him since he called out Virat. "Also, to the immature people who abused my wife and my sister, morphed my little girl's pics, and sent so many abuses to me and my loved ones — and are still continuing to do so — Bhagwan aap sabko sadbuddhi de. I can write the same or even worse things to you, but I won't, because it will only increase negativity, which takes us nowhere!” he wrote.

He also penned a note for Virat's brother Vikas Kohli and wrote, "Bhai, jo bhi aapne mujhe kaha, I didn't feel bad because I know you are a very good human being. I remember meeting you outside the Manchester or Oval stadium, and all the nice things you said to me about my singing. Love and peace to all.”

When Rahul Vaidya slammed Virat Kohli

A few weeks ago, the singer took to his Instagram stories and shared a video where he said, "So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.’ Haina?"