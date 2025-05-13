sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 17:45 IST

Here's Proof Of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Complete Surrender To Spirituality As Couple Moves On From Bollywood, Sports Glam

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sought the blessings of Shri Premanand Maharaj Ji in Vrindavan on Tuesday, May 13.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Anushka-Virat's Complete Surrender To Spirituality
Anushka-Virat's Complete Surrender To Spirituality | Image: X

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test format on Monday, and a day later, he, along with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was snapped in Vrindavan at Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj's Kelly Kunj Ashram. Videos and photos of the couple are going viral, showing them seeking the blessing of the Shri Premanand Maharaj Ji. However, what grabbed our attention was that the couple has completely surrendered to spirituality and also continuously chant mantras on a japa mala. However, unlike the regular string of beads, they are using the digital version of japmala and the viral photos stand as proof.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surrender to spirituality

Over the past few years, the couple is often seen visiting the spiritual sites like Vrindavan, Kainchi Dham at Shri Neeb Karori Baba's Ashram, and other such places. However, with their recent appearance, it is believed the couple has immersed themselves in the bhakti because taking up a japa mala comes with responsibilities. One has to complete a round of 108 beads a day, as a guru recommends. This can come when a person is free from responsibilities or doesn't again in any social gathering that consumes their time.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the film industry for years. Her last film was Zero, and she was slated to star in a biopic, Chakda 'Xpress, slated to release in 2023, but the makers have maintained radio silence over the release date. Not just this, she has also stepped down from the production responsibility and rarely attends any Bollywood parties. This leaves her with an ample amount of time for japa mala.

Virat, on the other hand, was busy with his cricket career. But with his recent retirement announcement from Test cricket, it leaves him time to look after his business spread across the nation and to follow the spiritual leaders' guidance.

The couple has given up on their fame and glory lives to follow the path of spirituality, but digitally.

What is digital Japamala?

A digital japamala is an electronic tally counter designed to help with mantra recitation or counting repetitions of prayers, similar to the mala beads. It offers a way to track the number of times a mantra is chanted or a prayer repeated. It is also portable, especially for those who travel and provide precise tracking of repetitions.

Virat and Anushka are now back in Mumbai as the BCCI has announced the fresh dates for IPL 2025.

Published May 13th 2025, 17:45 IST