Mohanlal Likely To Hike His Remuneration To ₹20 Crore After Giving Back-to-back ₹200 Crore Films L2 Empuraan, Thudarum

Mohanlal has been basking in the success of his two back-to-back blockbuster movies - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both movies have minted over ₹200 crore at the box office globally. Keeping this in mind, the veteran actor has reportedly decided to increase his fees per film. According to GreatAndhra, the actor, who has given many blockbuster hits in a career spanning four decades, is aiming for ₹20 crore or more. Mohanlal is one of the most flexible actors when it comes to charging fees in comparison to Tamil and Telugu actors. However, this time he is stern in his decision.

If this report turns out to be true and producers decide to fulfil his wish, then he will become one of the highest-paid actors in Mollywood, surpassing his peers, including BFF Mammootty.

Mohanlal celebrates the mega success of Thudarum

On Monday, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone achieved by his movie Thudarum. He expressed gratitude to the fans on his film entering the ₹200 crore club and wrote, "Some journeys don’t need noise, just hearts to carry them forward. Thudarum has found its place in millions of hearts across the world, breaking all the box office records in Kerala. Gratitude for all the love."

As the movie is still running in the theatres, it is believed, Thudarum will surpass L2: Empuraan's India collection. The film is inching towards the ₹100 crore mark in India and will breach it by its 3rd Sunday (May 11) or Monday. L2: Empuraan grossed ₹105.25 crore in India, and Thudarum will surpass it.

What's next for Mohanlal?